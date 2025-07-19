Comrade Shaibu marks one year since court reinstatement as Edo Dep Gov

Exactly one year ago, Justice James Omotosho of the Federal High Court in Abuja reinstated Comrade Philip Shaibu as Deputy Governor of Edo State, overturning what he called an illegal impeachment attempt by the State House of Assembly.

To mark the anniversary, Shaibu—now Director General of the National Institute for Sports—addressed journalists in Benin, reflecting on what he described as “one of the darkest chapters in Edo’s democratic journey.”

Shaibu described his removal as a politically motivated power play, allegedly engineered by Governor Godwin Obaseki. “It wasn’t just about removing me,” he said, “it was about subverting our institutions and betraying the will of the people.”

He praised the judiciary for standing firm. “That judgment was a beacon of hope. It proved that democracy, though fragile, can prevail when truth and justice are upheld,” he said.

Recalling the events of 2024, Shaibu lamented the Legislature’s role, accusing it of being reduced to a “rubber stamp” for personal interests.

“The instrument of impeachment was bastardized, not used for accountability but for vendetta. The will of the people was hijacked by a clique.”

He expressed personal pain at seeing public faith in democracy shaken. “People said to me, ‘If they can do this to you, what hope do we have?’ That was the deepest wound of all,” ” he said.

Despite the turmoil, Shaibu said the reinstatement marked a victory not just for him, but for democracy itself. “Justice may be delayed, but it can never be permanently denied,” he said, adding that the judiciary proved itself once again to be the last hope of the common man.

Shaibu used the occasion to call on Nigerians, politicians, civil servants, and citizens alike to remain vigilant in defending democratic values. “Democracy only thrives when no one is above the law, and when power is treated as a public trust, not a personal entitlement.”

He thanked his legal team, supporters, and family for standing by him. He also had a final word for those behind his impeachment: “No one is bigger than the law. The will of the people cannot be silenced.”

Shaibu closed with a renewed commitment to public service and democratic ideals.

“Let’s build institutions, not empires. Let’s lead with humility, not hubris. The dream of a better Edo, and a better Nigeria, is still alive”.