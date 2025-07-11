Burna Boy drops eighth studio album ‘No Sign of Weakness’

Grammy-winning Nigerian music star Burna Boy has released his eighth studio album, No Sign of Weakness, a bold and boundary-pushing project that reaffirms his place at the forefront of Afro-fusion.

Spanning 16 tracks, the album is Burna Boy’s most ambitious yet, blending pulsating rhythms, vivid storytelling, and deep cultural influence.

Known for bending genres and elevating Afrobeat on the world stage, Burna once again pushes sonic limits with a project aimed at reshaping global music conversations.

No Sign of Weakness features a stellar roster of international artists. American rapper Travis Scott brings his energy to the high-powered track “TaTaTa”, while rock legend Mick Jagger lends his voice to the gritty and emotional “Empty Chairs”.

Belgian artist Stromae delivers a haunting performance on the introspective “Pardon”, and Nigerian-American singer Shaboozey joins Burna on the soulful “Change Your Mind”.

To mark the album’s launch, Burna Boy is set to embark on a North American tour, performing on a 360-degree stage designed to immerse fans in his signature sound and electrifying presence.

Vanguard News