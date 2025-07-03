I’m getting old, need to start having children – Burna Boy

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has revealed that he is now thinking about starting a family.

The music star made the revelation during his 34th birthday celebration in Lagos on Wednesday night, explaining that age and a recent conversation with oil magnate Jowizaza prompted the decision.

“Na so Jowizaza follow me talk the last time, I come dey think about my life. Omo, I don dey old oh, I for begin born pikins,” Burna Boy said in Pidgin, expressing that he’s getting older and should begin having children.

Born Damini Ogulu, Burna Boy gained fame after releasing ‘Like to Party’, the lead single from his debut album ‘L.I.F.E’ (2013).

He has won several awards. In 2021, the Afro-fusion artiste won the ‘Best World Music Album’ category at the Grammy Awards for ‘Twice As Tall’.

The Port Harcourt-born singer also made Time Magazine’s list of 100 most influential people for 2024.

Vanguard News