Buhari liked Abakaliki rice – Umahi

File image of late President Muhammadu Buhari (left) and then Governor David Umahi.

By John Alechenu, ABUJA

The Minister of Works, Engr. David Umahi, has revealed how the late President Muhammadu Buhari like Abakaliki rice, which he (as governor) always sent to Buhari during and after he left office.

Read Also: Tinubu presides over special FEC session to honour Buhari

Also, Umahi expressed grief over Buhari’s passing, saying he “believed” the late President would live to see his 100th birthday because of his rare qualities as a human being who was fair, just and kind.

Umahi said this in a tribute to the late former President while signing the condolence register at the headquarters of the Federal Ministry of Works, Mabushi, Abuja, on Thursday.

According to the Minister’s Special Adviser (Media), Orji Uchenna Orji, his principal recounted some of the fond memories of the life and times of the former President.

In his tribute, Umahi said: “The last time I spoke with him was during the salah before this last one.

“While he was in office, I was always, as a governor, giving him Abakaliki rice, and he loved it so much.

“So, I had continued to do that. When I sent that Abakaliki rice to him, he called me, and he was very happy.

“He said ‘I’m not missing Abakaliki rice even when I am out of the office’.

‘You know how to punish somebody’

“He (Buhari) helped Ebonyi State very highly. He supported us. I can’t forget, even when the enemies of progress wanted to thwart the emergence of my present governor.

“He stepped in and called the national chairman of our party, and gave him an order that it has to be the present governor.

“I remember how he came to Ebonyi State, and from 9 o’clock in the morning, he was commissioning projects till 10p.m.

“While I was escorting him to his room, he said, ‘Governor, you know how to punish somebody very, very well’. And I said to him, you signed for it, sir.

“You know he is a very humorous person. I also remember when we built the airport, and then we named the airport after him. Before his exit from office, he renamed it after the late Senator Chuba Okadigbo.

“That’s how selfless the man was. I would almost say that I was the most beloved governor during his time. There’s nothing I sought from him that he didn’t give us.

“And collectively, as governors, he helped us so much. Is it the Paris Club fund? Is it the Anchor borrowers fund and other interventions?”

Vanguard News