Buhari: Gambian president pays condolence visit, tribute in Daura [Photos]

By Ogalah Ibrahim

The president of The Gambia, Adama Barrow, has travelled to Daura in Katsina State to pay his respects following the death of Nigeria’s former leader Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as “a symbol of integrity and African unity”.

Barrow, accompanied by his wife, Fatoumata Bah-Barrow, arrived on Friday afternoon at Umaru Musa Yar’adua International Airport, where he was received by the Secretary to the Katsina State Government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari, standing in for Governor Dikko Umaru Radda.

The Gambian delegation then proceeded to Buhari’s hometown of Daura, where they visited the late president’s residence, offered prayers at his gravesite and extended condolences to his family.

President and Mrs Barrow were welcomed by Buhari’s widow, Hajia Aisha Buhari, and his eldest son, Yusuf Buhari, alongside other family members. Barrow said he felt compelled to come in person rather than merely send a message.

.

“President Buhari was a great leader, a brother, and a friend to me,” Barrow said. “When I heard of his passing, I felt it wasn’t enough to send a message – I had to come here in person to mourn with his family and the people of Nigeria.”

The Gambian leader reflected on Buhari’s role during The Gambia’s tense political transition in 2016, describing how Buhari defended democratic principles at such critical moment.

“He stood for justice,” Barrow said. “His words to me in Mali, just before I assumed office, were very clear – that sovereignty belongs to the people. Those words have guided me ever since.”

.

Barrow urged Nigerians to take solace in what he described as Buhari’s enduring legacy of discipline, courage and service.

Responding on behalf of the family, Yusuf Buhari expressed gratitude for the visit, saying it brought strength at a difficult time.

“Your visit today has touched our hearts,” Yusuf said. “Hearing your reflections about our father has strengthened us. He always taught us to lead with honesty and humility.”

Speaking on behalf of the Katsina State government, Abdullahi Garba Faskari conveyed thanks from the Buhari family, the state, and Nigerians, praising the solidarity shown by the Gambian people.

President Barrow and his delegation were later seen off at the airport by senior Katsina State officials before departing for Banjul.