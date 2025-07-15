Buhari buried in Daura amid prayers, tributes

Former President Muhammadu Buhari was laid to rest on Tuesday evening in his Daura residence in Katsina State, following Islamic funeral rites attended by President Bola Tinubu, President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau, Niger Republic Prime Minister Ali Lamine Zeine, family members, top government officials, and dignitaries.

His body was committed to Mother Earth at about 5:50 p.m.

Buhari had passed away on Sunday, July 13, in London at the age of 82, following a brief illness. His remains were received in Nigeria by President Bola Tinubu.

The body arrived in Daura at approximately 4:33 p.m. in a military ambulance. It was accompanied by President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Katsina State Governor Dikko Radda, National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu, businessman Aliko Dangote, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, and other dignitaries.

Here are things to know about late Buhari.