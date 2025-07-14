Buhari: APC shuts down national secretariat

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has shut down its “Buhari House” national secretariat to mourn Sunday’s passing of Nigeria’s former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

The APC headquarters is officially named after the former leader.

Party spokesman, Felix Morka, in a statement, said, “The All Progressives Congress APC announces the closure of its National Secretariat in Abuja in honour of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“As directed by the Acting National Chairman of our great Party, Hon. Bukar Dalori, the Party’s National Secretariat will be closed starting today, Monday, July 14 and will reopen on Thursday, July 17, 2025.

“We urge Party faithful to use this period of national mourning for quiet reflection and prayers for the repose of the soul of our departed leader”.

Buhari died at 82 in London on Sunday after an undisclosed illness.