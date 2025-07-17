Borno to roll out health and wellness scheme for workers

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

Borno State government has announced plans to roll out a civil servants’ wellness scheme to keep its workers sound and healthy for the discharge of their duties.

The State Head of Service, Dr. Muhammad Ghuluze, announced to newsmen in Maiduguri, Thursday, at the sidelines of activities marking the 2025 Civil Service Week.

“The scheme will cover sporting activities and any other activities that can improve the health and wellness of the civil servants,” he explained.

Ghuluze underscored the imperative of civil servants being sound and healthy to build the desired civil service for the progress and prosperity of the state, warning, “today’s civil service has no place for ailing and unfit civil servants.”

The Head of Service also announced plans by the government to launch the 2025 Borno State Civil Service Innovation Award, aimed at rewarding hardworking civil servants.

Ghuluze also announced plans to establish a Civil Service Reform Monitoring and Taskforce Committees; Commencement of Mentorship Programmes; and introduction of SERVICOM to ensure public trust and accountability,y and ensure proper service delivery.

The Head of Service, also explained that very soon, all activities of the civil service would be digitalised to cope with modern-day reality.

He urged the state civil servants to re-dedicate themselves to duties, discipline and innovation.

Earlier, the Chairmen of Nigeria Labour Congress, Nigeria Union of Journalists and that of Borno State Correspondents’ Chapel (NUJ), Comrades Yusuf Inuwa, Abdulkareem Haruna and Ndahi Marama appreciated the Head of Service and other organizers for initiating ‘Civil Service Week’ this year which has never seen the light of the day in the history of the state, and urged Dr. Ghuluze to sustain the tempo.

The occasion was attended by the Secretary to the Borno State Government, reprsented by the Permanent Secretary Administration and General Services, Barrister Garba Chibok, other Permanent Secretaries, Directors and other civil servants drawn from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).