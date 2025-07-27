Blessing Amidu returns with ‘Secrets of the Multiverse’

By Juliet Ebirim

Following the groundbreaking success of Nigeria’s first cinematic animation, Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters in 2020, animation queen Blessing Amidu returns with an ambitious new project, Secrets of the Multiverse.

The new series tells the story of two children who, upon accidentally entering a multiverse, are thrust into a perilous realm where their choices could determine the fate of their world.

“It’s a world of danger that challenges not just their survival, but their sense of morality,” said Amidu, who serves as the executive producer. “The kids must stop an extinction-level event from destroying everything they hold dear.”

The 13-episode animated series is written by Emmanuella Amidu, a rising talent who began the screenplay at age 16 and completed it at 19.

“I’ve always loved storytelling and have written several children’s books,” she said. “I’m thrilled to see this screenplay come to life.”

A thrilling spinoff of Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters, the epic sci-fi animated adventure is set to push the boundaries of Nigerian storytelling.

Reuniting with Amidu for this project is Adebisi Adetayo, the acclaimed technical director of 32ad Animation Studio, who also directed Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopsters. He co-directs the series alongside Hollywood animation veteran, Robert Sledge.

The series also boasts a stellar voice cast, including Nollywood favourites Kate Henshaw, Korede Lawal, Maryam Yarkasai, Fiyin Asenuga and Akorede Bobo.

“Secrets of the Multiverse” is slated for a two-part release, with the first installment arriving in 2026 and the second following in early 2027.