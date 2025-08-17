Robert Sledge joins Adebisi Adetayo in new animation project

By Juliet Ebirim

Five years after the groundbreaking success of “Lady Buckit and the Motley Mopsters,” Nigerian animator Adebisi Adetayo is back with “Secrets of the Multiverse,” an ambitious sci-fi sequel that aims to put Nigerian, and by extension, African animation on the global map.

“We were able to do that five years ago. Let’s see what we’re able to do now… at least six times bigger,” Adetayo stated, referencing his studio’s previous success with “Lady Buckit,” which was praised for its 4K resolution and cinematic quality, a rare feat in Nigerian animation at the time.

This second production, spearheaded by Adetayo and producer Blessing Amidu, is a bold move into a genre not often explored in the region. The film is based on a story by Emmanuella Amidu and blends African heritage with sci-fi and creature design, all while ensuring cultural elements are authentically preserved.

To bring his grand vision to life, Adetayo has teamed up with seasoned US-based animator Robert Sledge. Sledge, whose career includes stints at major studios like Warner Bros. and Disney, is known for his traditional, hand-drawn 2D animation skills and his versatility as a storyboard artist, character designer and director.

Sledge was so captivated by the story that he turned down another job to join the project. “What appealed to me most about this, first of all, was the story… I was very intrigued by the storylines, the characters. This is a real story involving people who are actually from Africa.” He said.

Adetayo echoes this sentiment, emphasizing the importance of diverse input. “It’s not just about the storytelling being rooted in Africa, it’s about making sure the story is well-rounded enough to resonate globally,” he explained.

In an age dominated by AI, Adetayo confirms that the production is entirely human-driven, with no involvement from artificial intelligence at any stage. This approach, he says, is a deliberate choice to ensure originality and avoid intellectual property issues.