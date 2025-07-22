Benue SUBEB equips teachers with digital literacy, ICT-driven teaching skills

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Universal Basic Education Board, SUBEB, in collaboration with the Universal Basic Education Commission, UBEC, has commenced a four-day capacity building training for teachers to improve Digital literacy and ICT-driven teaching in Basic Schools across the state.

The Information Officer of Benue SUBEB, Emmanuella Akese in a statement disclosed that the training kicked off Tuesday in Makurdi with the theme “Stimulating Teacher Resourcefulness in Digital Education (STRIDE) and Supporting Pedagogical Rigour in Networked Teaching (SPRINT).”

The Executive Chairman of the board, Dr. Grace Adagba, described the initiative as a timely intervention aimed at equipping teachers with practical digital skills, abilities, and knowledge required to confidently lead ICT-based learning in Schools.

Dr. Adagba emphasized that adopting digital teaching methods was key to meeting global education standards.

She lauded Governor Hyacinth Alia for his unwavering support to the basic education sector, “especially his commitment to building Digital Libraries in basic education schools across the State. This effort is a strategic step towards aligning Benue Learners with global educational benchmarks.”

Resource persons at the training, including Dr. Nasela Pila, Dr. Erdoo Kuhwa, and Dr. Jackson Ode, in their separate presentations, stressed the importance of online teacher presence, how to conduct live lessons on WhatsApp, and the pedagogical principles behind digital learning.

Dr. Kuhwa pointed out that, “we are stimulating our teachers towards digital teaching skills. It is expected that they will, in turn, transmit these skills to their learners.”

Modules covered during the training included Word Processing, Microsoft PowerPoint, use of Search Engines, Synchronous and Asynchronous Teaching, as well as Independent Learning strategies among others.

Participants including Abya Tertsuwa of LGEA Primary School Nyom, Buruku Local Government Area, LGA, and Ann Beda of St. Francis Primary School, Aliade in Gwer East LGA, expressed enthusiasm saying “we are hoping to get the best out of this ICT training so that we can effectively teach our Learners when schools resume.”