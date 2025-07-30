Benue Gov Alia sacks Executive Council

Gov Alia

..appoints ex FMB Managing Director as CoS

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has disssolved the Benue State Executive Council.

The Governor also appointed a seasoned administrator and former acting Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank, FMB, Mr. Moses Atagher as his new Chief of Staff.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula in the statement Wednesday evening said the dissolution was announced by the Governor at the end of the State Executive Council meeting held in Makurdi.

The Governor who appreciated all the former Commissioners who worked with him in the last two years urged those who might not be called back or reappointed to stay in the party and continue to liaise with the system.

He stated that their removal would only pave the way for other citizens who might be chosen to replace them to also contribute their quota to the state.

Speaking on behalf of the sacked Executive Council members, the Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General and public Order, Bemsen Mnyim appreciated the Governor for giving them the opportunity to serve the state.

He said, “At every stage in life, everywhere you are called to serve is a school. We have learnt a lot while working with you sir.”

The former Commissioners were also directed to hand over to the Permanent Secretaries in their various Ministries as soon as possible.