Barau, Kalu, Aregbesola, Northern Coalition mourn Buhari

…Tributes pour in as Nigeria remembers a leader defined by discipline, unity, and service

By Henry Umoru, Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Gift Chapi Odekina & Luminous Jannamike

Prominent Nigerian leaders and political groups have continued to mourn the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away in London on Sunday at the age of 82.

Among those who have paid tribute are the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu; former Interior Minister, Rauf Aregbesola; and the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG). Each praised the late leader’s contributions to Nigeria’s development and national unity.

Senator Barau Jibrin: A Towering Figure in Nigerian History

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North) described the late President as an enduring symbol of patriotism and resilience.

“President Buhari was not just a towering figure in our nation’s history, but a man whose life embodied discipline, resilience, and patriotism,” he said. “He served with honour in both military and civilian leadership and history will remember him for his efforts to reshape our nation’s trajectory.”

Jibrin extended his condolences to Buhari’s widow, Aisha Buhari, and the family, praying that Almighty Allah grants him Al-Jannah Firdaus and gives the family strength to bear the loss.

Northern Coalition: A Call for Reflection on Legacy and Leadership

In a statement signed by its spokesperson, Comrade Jamilu Aliyu Charanchi, the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) expressed deep sorrow over Buhari’s death and described him as a “pillar during Nigeria’s most defining moments.”

“His contributions, sacrifices, and leadership—though subject to the judgments of history—will forever be a part of Nigeria’s national narrative,” the statement read.

CNG urged current leaders to reflect on the transient nature of life and power, and to commit to governance rooted in justice, service, and national development.

Deputy Speaker Benjamin Kalu: Integrity That Will Inspire Generations

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Benjamin Kalu, also joined in mourning the late president, saying his death was not only a loss to Nigeria but also to the global community.

“President Buhari’s legacies—both as Head of State and as a two-term President—will undoubtedly inspire future generations,” Kalu said in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Levinus Nwabughiogu.

Highlighting the former president’s “rice revolution” and his disdain for indiscipline, Kalu called on Nigerians to draw strength from Buhari’s example and rededicate themselves to nation-building.

Aregbesola: Nigeria Has Lost a True Statesman

Former Minister of Interior and Interim National Secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, remembered Buhari as a man of principle and unyielding integrity.

“Today, we bid farewell to President Muhammadu Buhari, a leader who served Nigeria with deep conviction,” Aregbesola said. “His commitment to integrity and national unity defined his public service.”

Aregbesola, who served in Buhari’s cabinet for eight years, described the late leader’s unwavering belief in Nigeria’s potential and urged citizens to build on the foundation he laid.

As the nation continues to mourn, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has ordered flags to fly at half-mast, and Vice President Kashim Shettima has been directed to the United Kingdom to accompany Buhari’s body home.