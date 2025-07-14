Ballon d’Or 2025: Updated ranking after Dembele loses Club World Cup final

Ousmane Dembele remains the frontrunner for the 2025 Ballon d’Or despite Paris Saint-Germain’s loss to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final.

The updated power rankings reflect standout campaigns across club and international competitions.

Here are the top 20 contenders for the 2025 Ballon d’Or award

20. Bradley Barcola (PSG)



Barcola played a key role in PSG’s domestic dominance and Champions League success, offering goals and flair from the wings. However, being benched in crucial UCL knockout ties, including the final, slightly dents his standing despite a productive campaign at just 22 years old.

19. Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)



Olise justified Bayern’s €60m investment with a breakout debut season, quickly becoming their creative heartbeat. His combination of assists and goals, especially during the Club World Cup, showed he belongs on the elite stage.

18. Vinicius Jr. (Real Madrid)



Vini started strong, determined to avenge his second-place finish in 2024. However, Real Madrid’s late-season dip and his underwhelming Club World Cup performances dropped him from the top 10 radar.

17. Joao Neves (PSG)



A revelation in midfield after joining from Benfica, Neves combined defensive grit with attacking contribution. His red card in the Club World Cup final was a blemish, but his role in PSG’s treble remains substantial.

16. Viktor Gyokeres (Sporting CP)



Europe’s most prolific striker, Gyokeres exploded onto the global scene. His Champions League hat-trick vs Man City and relentless scoring in Portugal make a Ballon d’Or nod hard to ignore.

15. Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)



Donnarumma was immense in Champions League knockouts, especially in shootouts and crunch ties. He remains the standout goalkeeper of 2025, even if goalkeepers rarely challenge for the Ballon d’Or.

14. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)



The veteran striker turned back the clock under Flick’s system. He led the line effectively in Barca’s domestic treble, reminding fans he’s not finished yet.

13. Cole Palmer (Chelsea)



Palmer had a mixed season overall but ended on fire, bossing two finals including a brilliant performance against PSG in the Club World Cup final. His growth from prospect to big-game player earns him a deserved spot.

12. Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)



Finally a trophy winner, Kane had another goal-rich season. Bayern’s early European exits hold him back, but his consistent excellence at 31 is noteworthy.

11. Pedri (Barcelona)



Fit and firing, Pedri controlled games and elevated Barcelona’s midfield with intelligence and vision. His influence went far beyond the stats sheet.

10. Nuno Mendes (PSG)



Dynamic at both ends, Mendes had key moments against Liverpool, Villa, and Spain’s Lamine Yamal in the Nations League final. He’s now firmly among the world’s best full-backs.

9. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)



The Georgian winger was vital to PSG and Napoli’s title wins. Though not always flashy in stats, his creative flair shone in key Champions League ties.

8. Achraf Hakimi (PSG)



Hakimi dominated on the right flank, contributing heavily in both defense and attack. His goals in the Champions League’s final three rounds boosted his reputation further plus his impressive performance at the Club World Cup.

7. Desire Doue (PSG)





At just 19, Doue thrived on the big stage, assisting in the Coupe de France final and dazzling in the UCL final. He also bagged the young player of the tournament at the Club World Cup. He’s PSG’s rising gem and already a big-game player

6. Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid)



Mbappe had monster moments, including a hat-trick vs City, but Madrid’s trophyless domestic run and early Champions League exit prevent him from challenging Dembele this year.

5. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)



Back to his best under new management, Salah powered Liverpool to the league title. However, his Champions League and domestic cup failures weakened what could’ve been a historic campaign.

4. Raphinha (Barcelona)



Barcelona’s most productive forward this season, Raphinha silenced critics and led the charge for their treble. A stunning personal turnaround.

3. Vitinha (PSG)



PSG’s midfield metronome, Vitinha was praised for his calmness and control, especially in Europe. He capped it off with strong international displays, firmly placing himself in the top 3.

2. Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)



Just 17, Yamal dazzled fans and dominated games, especially in the Champions League semis. He’s not just the future: he’s already among the best.

1. Ousmane Dembele (PSG)



Despite fading in the Club World Cup final, Dembele’s overall campaign was elite: crucial in PSG’s Champions League triumph with goals at Anfield, Emirates, and two assists in the final. He remains the frontrunner for the 2025 Ballon d’Or.

