Awujale’s burial holds today in Ijebu-Ode

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The remains of the Awujale and Paramount Ruler of Ijebu Ode, Oba Sikuru Kayode Adetona, will be committed to mother earth at his Ogbagba Court, Igbeba residence, in Ijebu-Ode.

A release signed by the Secretary to the Ogun State Government, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, stated that the burial will take place by 4:00 p.m.

The revered monarch joined his ancestors on Sunday, July 13, 2025, at the age of 91.

He urged residents of the state to remember the families of the revered monarch in their prayers.