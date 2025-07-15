Ardova, Shell collaborate to accelerate Nigeria’s energy projects

By Sebastine Obasi

Ardova Plc, a leading indigenous and integrated energy company, and global lubricants company, and Shell International have stated their resolve to bridge the gap between action and ambition as they explore solutions to accelerate Nigeria’s transition to a more reliable, sustainable and inclusive energy future.

The Managing Director of Ardova Plc, Moshood Olajide stated this at the second edition of the Shell Power Conference 2.0, held in Lagos. He said “Our partnership with Shell is founded on a shared vision to drive innovation in power and make it accessible to Nigerians. The conversations are a testament to the collective will and expertise required to make that happen.”

The event which also featured panel session of experts examined the realities and opportunities in Nigeria’s power infrastructure, Policy regulation and the path toward an enabling environment for investment, Public-private partnerships as a catalyst for impact and financing models for growth in the power growth.

Also speaking, Osama El-Sherif, Business Development Manager, Shell Macro Distributor, Europe and Africa, said: “At Shell, we believe Nigeria’s energy transition must be ambitious and realistic. This conference allows us to connect vision with actionby listening, collaborating, and working together to shape solutions that can truly transform lives.” The Shell Power Conference engaged solution-driven conversations highlighting accountability, policy coherence, and capacity building in closing the energy access gap.

The event was a strategic platform for dialogue on Nigeria’s energy landscape, addressing challenges around access, efficiency, and affordability of power. This year’s conference built on the momentum of its inaugural edition, amplifying Shell and Ardova’s commitment to innovation, collaboration, and sustainable development.