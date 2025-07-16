APC labels Atiku’s PDP exit ‘ambition without principle’

Atiku Abubakar

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says Atiku Abubakar’s resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) poses no threat to its political dominance.

APC’s Lagos spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, in a Wednesday statement, said Atiku’s possible defection to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) changes nothing for the 2027 elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Atiku resigned from the PDP on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences within the party.

Abubakar, the PDP’s 2019 and 2023 presidential candidate, had shown growing frustration with the party’s post-election disarray and inability to provide effective opposition.

Though not formally a member of ADC, Atiku’s coalition recently adopted the party as its 2027 electoral platform.

His resignation signals readiness to solidify ties with ADC ahead of the upcoming general elections.

Reacting, Oladejo described Atiku’s exit from PDP as a desperate, yet unsurprising, move reflecting a fractured opposition.

He said the development confirms the PDP’s internal collapse and Atiku’s continued lack of political consistency.

“Atiku’s actions reflect ambition without principle, not driven by ideology but by relentless personal pursuit,” Oladejo stated.

He stressed that the defection will not boost ADC’s chances or dent APC’s dominance in Lagos or nationwide.

Oladejo added: “Whether PDP, ADC or another, Nigerians remain politically aware and will not be swayed.

“The APC stands as the only party delivering real governance, economic gains, and solid infrastructure.”

He said Atiku’s move allows voters to evaluate the integrity and consistency of those aspiring to lead.

Oladejo reaffirmed APC’s commitment to national unity, sustainable progress, and purposeful leadership.

He encouraged APC loyalists in Lagos to remain united and active at the grassroots for electoral success.

“Victory depends on our unity, past performance, and focus on people-centred development,” Oladejo said.

He added that political instability often trails Atiku, and Nigeria deserves more than recycled politics.

“Nigerians deserve visionary leadership, not theatrical comebacks. APC is prepared to lead and win,” Oladejo said.

NAN also reports that opposition figures, including former PDP and Labour members, recently aligned with ADC ahead of 2027. (NAN)