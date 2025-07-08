Anxiety mounts in Ondo over missing AAUA undergraduates

— They’ve Been Missing for Two Weeks, Say Colleagues

— Case Under Investigation, Police Confirm

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

Tension is rising in Ondo State over the mysterious disappearance of two undergraduates from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), who have been missing for over two weeks.

The missing students have been identified as Andrel Eloho Okah, a 200-level student in the Department of History and International Studies (Faculty of Arts), and John Friday Abba, a 200-level student of Economics in the Faculty of Agriculture.

A fellow student, who identified himself as Ajibola, told journalists that efforts to reach the missing duo via phone have been unsuccessful, adding that their absence from academic activities has caused serious concern among students.

“For over two weeks now, the two of them have been missing from school and classes. We have searched everywhere, but we can’t find them. We don’t know if this is a case of kidnapping or something else,” he said.

Ajibola explained that both students were known to be close friends, and their sudden disappearance without a trace has left the student community anxious.

“We’ve reported the matter to the school management and the police, but the response so far has been unsatisfactory. They keep telling us to calm down, with suggestions that the students may have traveled on vacation. But we are seriously worried,” he added.

Efforts to reach the institution’s spokesperson, Mr. Victor Akinpelumi, were unsuccessful. However, a senior management official who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed that the incident has been reported to the police.

“The university is aware of the matter and has notified the police. There are several possible factors we are examining, given certain behaviors among students on campus. Investigations are ongoing to determine what may have happened,” the official said.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer for Ondo State Command, Ayanlade Olayinka, confirmed the development and stated that the case is under active investigation.

“Yes, the matter has been reported, and the police are investigating,” Olayinka said.

The disappearance has continued to stir fear and agitation among students, as calls grow for intensified efforts to locate the missing undergraduates.