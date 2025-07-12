Angela Okorie gives her insights into meaningful friendships

By Benjamin Njoku

Popular actress-turned-singer Angela Okorie has shared her thoughts on friendship, emphasizing the importance of conscious choice in selecting companions.

She warns against “wolves in sheep’s clothing” and advises choosing friends who encourage and support personal growth. In her Instagram post, she notes: “Friendship is a conscious choice, not an obligation. The power to cultivate meaningful connections lies within your grasp. Choose wisely, for your companions can either weigh you down or propel you towards greatness. Spend time with those who encourage you and help you be your best. Stay away from those who are jealous, make fun of you, or put you down. Sometimes you need to let go of certain friends to move forward.”

Her message highlights the significance of surrounding oneself with positive influences and nurturing relationships that foster personal development.