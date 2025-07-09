An artist’s brushstrokes, sculptures capture “From Heaven to Hell”

By Prisca Sam-Duru

An exhibition of paintings and sculptures by Emmanuel Eni aka Blackman in European Kitchen, comes next on July 23, 2025 in Bavaria Germany, after showing the gains and philosophy of our world civilisation in “The Boom” and “Hope of love” exhibitions.

“From Heaven to Hell”, features 16 paintings and 16 sculptures from Emmanuel Eni’s – New “LightPaintings” Art – patented with Title protection seal of works.

The inspiration for the upcoming solo show as well as how it reflects the global events of the past six years according to the artist, came from the idea of “Wanting heaven on earth, as threat and crisis continue to be a distraction from accepting the trend and facts of our present living.”

He explains further what inspired the theme of the exhibition. “While scrambling for bare existential accolades, humanity is blinded by a syndrome of a simulation of material-glitters, packaged in the world system, a system and order of hideous political machinations, both internal and external as well as astral. This being said, the current global situation in the past six years, with its profoundly moving points of contact with humanity, spanning culture, politics, health, and the fragile positions of all issues in world civilizations, prompts me to create a revelation of intense beauty – a future projection (through my art in this show) that can propel our society and the entire world at large towards beauty, purity and progress, as well as towards harmony, peace, coexistence, and existence. They are packed in the 16 paintings and 16 sculptures on show in “From Heaven to Hell.”

The new paintings are from my new “LightPaintings” art , which are universally patented with Title protection seal.”

The artist further reveals specific events and experiences that motivated him to explore the themes in the solo exhibition. “After showing the gains and philosophy of our world civilization in my show “The Boom” and “Hope of love” exhibitions, the world has remained the same, not changing its mysteries or bending its challenges.

There was Corona. There were wars, worldwide recession, hardship, and dangerous politicians home and abroad.

“From Heaven to Hell” exhibition is a display of a revolutionary pattern, developed to catch the feign nature of beauty and clarity – with an openness which is the true vehicle that will carry our communication through to each other.”

With this body of work, Eni aims to encourage viewers to live satisfactorily and happily. “Like everywhere, beauty is taken for free. Unlike the normal eyes that only form feelings of what it sees, the artist lives in what he sees. My message is to take the greater ambition within us to attract sustainable and substantial energy to be able to live satisfactorily and happily.”

To a large extent, Eni’s personal background and artistic journey have influenced his perspective on the global issues addressed in the exhibition. According to him, “every African or Nigerian knows our culture and values. No matter the level of wealth or poverty, for any Nigerian, our strength, ambition, and perseverance drive us all to achieve what we want and set out to do. I am no different. I can only candidly say that I’m one of the best and relentless ambassadors. This makes me work, act, and say my mind and feelings without caring whose ox is gored.”

The artist’s art resonates with viewers, especially in relation to the current global situation. And he has no doubt that “the newly patented new “Lightpaintings” – Art will continue to be a cinema as it has made waves since he released it. “It blows the mind. My iconoclastic sculpture, which has gained a self-explanatory evocation from the cradle, has acquired a sleek, sly, and timeless impetus. Actually, some come to acquire one but leave with ten,” he boasted.

The artist flaunts a unique and sole technique different from all other artists. His new style and their materials will be observed in the upcoming solo exhibition. “From heaven to Hell is only a sound warning of beauty that the world will not get if they choose disharmony. The best way to send the strongest message is through cajoling while showing the threatening things that can destroy harmony. Actually, the people merrily accepted the title of my new show as all of them found it timely. It is hoped that “From Heaven to Hell” will evoke “ecstasy and fulfilment” in the viewers. “I want them to succumb to the radiance and brightness of the picture and to raise their hopes and strength through the sculptures. I want them to engage themselves (not me). They will face each other and ask themselves, ‘Is it true?’, he added.”

Looking back at the past six years, Eni believes that art can contribute to understanding and addressing the challenges faced by humanity. “Like everywhere, beauty is taken for free. No matter how much is paid for art, art will always grow bigger than the money paid for it. Art is the underlying motor of every civilization. It embodies their cultures while strengthening their beliefs and while revealing the future,” he stated.