Adeleke won’t defect to APC – Osun PDP caucus

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State.

The Osun caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says Gov. Ademola Adeleke will contest the Aug. 8, 2026, governorship election on the platform of the party.

The PDP leadership emphasised that the governor would not defect to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

This is contained in a communique issued at the end of the PDP caucus meeting held at the Government House on Monday in Osogbo.

The communique was made available to journalists by the spokesperson for the governor, Malam Olawale Rasheed, on Tuesday.

The PDP leaders stated that the majority of the APC members in Osun were opposed to the idea of Adeleke defecting to the APC, “which did not originate from the governor in the first instance.”

The communique also alleged that some APC leaders, “based on entrenched interests,” have demonstrated “hostility and resentment” towards the governor.

The caucus said that the majority of PDP members in the state were not happy with the idea of the governor joining APC but only reluctantly agreed to follow him wherever he goes to show their love, support, and loyalty to his leadership.

The PDP leaders said that the party recognised the fact that Osun is the ancestral home of President Bola Tinubu, “which makes him the son of the State.”

The PDP caucus, however, adopted and endorsed the president for re-election in the 2027 general elections.

The leaders of the party also endorsed Adeleke’s re-election bid on the platform of the PDP, directing all members in the state to remain in the party.

According to the caucus, the state government and the PDP, as a political party, remain more popular and acceptable than all other political parties in the state.

The PDP leaders urged the governor to forge ahead with governance and implementation of his administration’s five-point agenda.

The caucus also directed members to disseminate the resolution to all structures of the party in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the communique was signed by Adeleke, his deputy, Kola Adewumi, a former governor in the state, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and a former deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf, among others. (NAN)