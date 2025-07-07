ADC begins takeover of PDP structures in Northern states

By Dapo Akinrefon, Omeiza Ajayi, Luminous Jannamike, John Alechenu, Ndahi Marama & Shina Abubakar

ABUJA — AS part of efforts to build a formidable coalition, ahead of the 2027 general elections, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, has commenced moves to woo high-profile politicians from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Although the ADC has already taken over PDP structures in Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa and some other northern states, many of the prominent politicians, being approached, are yet to formally defect.

This came as Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, yesterday, dismissed media reports that he would lead five other governors from the APC to ADC.

Also, the 2023 presid-ential candidate of Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, said he remains committed to protecting the interests of his supporters and political associates.

This is even as Minister of Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Nyesom Wike, tackled the Interim National Secretary of ADC, Rauf Aregbesola, to give account of his stewardship as Interior Minister in the last dispensation.

ADC takes over PDP structures in Yobe, Gombe, Adamawa

Confirming the takeover of PDP structures in Yobe, Gombe and Adamawa states, Mr Paul Ibe, media aide to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said the PDP executives in the northern states had aligned with the coalition.

Ibe said: “The movement is gaining traction. Atiku Abubakar will continue to provide direction to ensure the coalition evolves into a formidable, robust, and viable platform.

“Having achieved that, you can already see the results. The Yobe PDP executive has aligned with the ADC, as has Gombe’s. The Adamawa executives have also pledged their loyalty. The movement is gaining momentum.”

He also praised Atiku’s role in uniting various political groups, describing it as a reflection of strong leadership.

“Just last week, the political landscape was trending towards a one-party dictatorship, reminiscent of the Abacha era. This coalition is a response to that threat,” Ibe added.

He likened the challenges of coalition-building to those faced by newlyweds adjusting to life together:

“That’s the nature of politics. Even a young marriage comes with its challenges. You’ve lived independently or been distant, and now you have to share space with someone from a completely different background.

‘’Perhaps the person you’re with isn’t even from your region, maybe they’re Igbo and you’re Igala. All these factors come into play, and you begin to learn to live together, tolerate one another, and make compromises. It’s akin to the struggles young couples face at the start of a marriage. But over time, things improve.

“He (Atiku) will continue to provide direction and ensure the coalition gains traction at all levels: ward, local government, and state. By the end of this year, anyone standing in the way of this coalition will have himself to blame,” Ibe said.

PDP remains defiant

However, the chairman of the PDP State Chairmen Forum, PDPSCF, and Imo State PDP Chairman, Mr Austin Nwachukwu, described reports of defections as ‘good riddance,’ insisting that the PDP remains strong and united.

Nwachukwu said: “The chairmen of Yobe and Borno vehemently denied these claims. These are fake news designed to attract public sympathy.

“Many of these politicians are over 70 years old. What are they still looking for? Retirement funds, not service to the nation.”

The PDP, he said, remained defiant just as he dismissed the defections as inconsequential.

He said: “Many of those who left have returned to the PDP. We wish those in the ADC well, but the PDP is stronger than ever.”

ADC positions itself as APC’s main challenger

Meanwhile, the ADC’s Interim National Spokesperson, Bolaji Abdullahi, emphasised the coalition’s appeal as a viable alternative to the ruling APC.

Abdullahi, in a chat with Vanguard, said: “The ADC represents a coalition of Nigerians who stand against the failures of this administration. In the coming months, you’ll see not only PDP members but also those from other opposition parties like the SDP, Labour Party, and NNPP joining us.”

Reiterating the ADC’s commitment to addressing Nigeria’s challenges, rather than engaging in personal attacks, he said: “Our focus is on the precarious state of the nation. This is not about ambitions, it’s about the collective good of the country.

“Our goal is to continue engaging the Nigerian people. We won’t waste time responding to personal attacks or abuses from other parties. Everyone with something to contribute must join this coalition to save Nigeria. This is not about personal ambitions, it’s about the collective good of the country.”

I’m loyal to APC— Zulum

In a similar development, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State yesterday, described the rumour of his proposed defection to ADC as an unfounded and baseless fabrication by unscrupulous elements seeking relevance.

He, however, affirmed his unalloyed loyalty to the APC.

The governor, in a statement by his spokesperson, Dauda Iliya said: “We have become aware of a fictitious and mischievous social media report circulating in certain quarters, alleging plans by me to decamp from the All Progressives Congress, APC, to the African Democratic Congress, ADC, alongside five other governors.

“This is entirely false and exists only in the imagination of its sponsors. They are detractors who have made no meaningful contribution to the progress of Borno State or Nigeria. It is a classic example of cheap, politically motivated speculation designed solely to distract us and create unnecessary political tension.

“My loyalty to the APC remains firm and my dedication is solely to the welfare and progress of Borno State. I urge the good people of Borno and the general public to disregard this fabrication. We have no time for cheap politics; our hands are full of the noble task of rebuilding and developing our dear state.

“I call on media outlets and the public to verify information from credible official sources and to ignore the desperate fabrications of those seeking relevance through disinformation. We remain resolute in our commitment to serving Borno State under the banner of our great party, the APC.”

I’m still in LP—Peter Obi

On his part, the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi, yesterday, disclosed that despite his involvement in the coalition that moved into the African Democratic Congress, ADC, he remains a member of the LP.

Speaking while featuring on Channels television’s Sunday Politics, the former Anambra State governor restated that the opposition is closing ranks to work for the sake of the country.

Obi said: “The coalition adopted the ADC as a party for 2027 and the opposition is trying to work together for the sake of Nigeria.”

Asked whether he has joined the ADC, he said: “Today, I remain in the Labour Party, but we have all agreed to work in coalition for the 2027 elections. For that, we have adopted the ADC, but as we grow, other parties and individuals will still come on board. What we did was the unveiling, but we are still going to bring other people and individuals under the same umbrella. For now, we want a better country for everybody.”

On the possibility of leaving the Labour Party, Obi said: “Where we are now, the coalition might have other parties that will come together, like it did in the past and change the name of the party, but right now, we have adopted one party. The other ones are coming in; so, we cannot say we are going to leave or stay but what is constant now is that we have all agreed to work together.”

I’m contesting for President, not VP—Peter Obi

While reiterating his determination to contest the 2027 presidential election, he said he was eminently qualified for the office.

He said: “I’m going to contest for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and I believe I am qualified for it.”

In response to a question whether he was considering becoming the running mate to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 elections, said: “This is not in play; nobody has ever discussed that. People assume so many things. Nobody has ever discussed with me whether I am going to be A or B or C.

“I am part of the coalition which will be able to produce a president with the capacity and compassion to save this country.”

Asked why he was in a coalition with persons who were known to have played key roles in previous failed administrations, Obi said: “In fact even some who have been in that government, their experience is critical.

“I can tell you one of the major companies in the world hired two people who have worked in failed companies because they can tell you why they failed.

“You need the experience of those who have failed and those who have succeeded to move on, and I need everyone.

“It is a critical experience because they know what can fail a system and they know what was wrong with the system.”

Atiku, El-Rufai, Obi’s coalition’s a fraud — APC scribe

Similarly, the National Secretary of APC, Dr Ajibola Basiru, described the purported coalition as a fraud meant to confuse Nigerians.

Speaking with Vanguard in Osogbo, Osun State, Basiru said what happened during the formation of the APC in 2015 was a merger of political parties after which the certificates of the merging parties were withdrawn for the new one.

He said: “Unfortunately, the opposition leaders, including Mallam Nasir El-Rufai could not own up that they defected from their original parties into the ADC but had to lie to Nigerians about a non-existing coalition.

“Coalition means a temporary alliance by different political parties to form a government. But here, it is not coalition but a deliberate attempt to deceive the people or create a grandiose platform where none exists. The best description for this is that frustrated and internally displaced members of some parties left and joined another party, not a coalition.”

On whether or not the APC was afraid of the development, Basiru said the opposition is confused with the way it intended to carry out its responsibility, having accused the APC of attempting to turn Nigeria into a single party state.

“Well, it is unfortunate that these opposition leaders recently accused President Bola Tinubu and APC of moves to make Nigeria a single party state and now because some disgruntled politicians have defected into the ADC, they turned around to say we are in panic mode. The opposition figures cannot be taken

seriously.

“Well, the facts speak for itself, to the glory of God, the APC is gaining more ground, especially in the South-South where it used to have least support and we are focused on gaining more ground, rather than engaging in needless and unprofitable venture of battling with internally displaced politicians.”

FG’s reforms mere optics, not solutions – ADC

Also yesterday, ADC accused the Federal Government of prioritising political optics over genuine solutions to Nigeria’s deepening crises, including hunger and economic collapse.

The party claimed that the government’s recent push for reforms was a panicked effort to manage public perception, ahead of the 2027 elections, rather than a sincere attempt to tackle the nation’s problems.

In a statement yesterday by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC’s Interim National Publicity Secretary and National Coalition Spokesperson, the party criticised the announcement by Mr. Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, regarding plans to remove bottlenecks to food security and exports.

He argued that the move was triggered by political anxiety, not genuine policy concern.

“On Saturday, when Bayo Onanuga tweeted before the world that, moving forward, all bottlenecks hindering ‘the realisation of the Tinubu administration’s potential’ would be removed to enable food sovereignty and export, he didn’t just issue a statement, he issued a confession. A confession that this government had, by design, been sitting on its hands while Nigerians starved,” Abdullahi stated.

The ADC maintained that the Tinubu administration was acting out of fear of the rising popularity of the opposition, particularly the ADC, and the upcoming 2027 elections.

The party alleged that the government had intentionally sustained barriers to food security and economic growth, only choosing to respond now for political advantage.

“It took the emergence of the African Democratic Congress, ADC, and the growing momentum of a united opposition to push this government into action.

“It wasn’t the hunger of hundreds of millions of Nigerians that moved them, it was fear, fear of the 2027 elections, fear that Nigerians have woken up,” the statement added.

ADC further accused the APC-led government of ‘weaponising poverty’ by ignoring urgent national issues until electoral pressure became a threat.

The party urged Nigerians to critically assess the administration’s intentions, labelling recent reforms as ‘choreographed press releases’ rather than meaningful governance.

You failed as interior minister, Wike tackles Aregbesola

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, Nyesom Wike, has described the Interim National Secretary of opposition African Democratic Congress, ADC, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, as a failure.

He said as Interior Minister, Aregbesola could not resolve the passport issue but subjected Nigerians to months of endless waiting for the travel document.

Comparing Aregbesola with his successor, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, Wike said the current minister had, within a few months, made it easier for Nigerians to now acquire their passports in record time and without having to know anyone.

Wike made the assessment at a thanksgiving service for the successful presidential commissioning of 16 projects in the FCT which held at the Saint James’ Anglican Church in Asokoro, Abuja, yesterday.

Referring to Aregbesola, he said: “You were Minister of Interior here and to go and get international passport, one would spend days, weeks and months before one could get it.

‘’But look at a young boy now under this administration, see what he has done. Within hours, you have got your international passport. And yet, you come and say Nigerians are angry. Yes, they are angry with you for not making it possible for them to get their international passports as quickly as possible.”

Apparently referring to another leader of the ADC and former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Wike said: “How can Nigerians not be angry with you? In 1999, you were in this party. In 2006, you were in another party. In 2014, you moved to another party. In 2019, you came back to another party. Now in 2025, you are moving to another party to rescue who? You want to rescue your stomach, it is not Nigeria you want to rescue.

“The time has passed. They will not have the opportunity again. You say you formed coalition for 18 months, which means the president was in office for six months when you started forming a coalition. They cannot stay out of power. Unfortunately, they have stayed out, and they will not come back,” he added.

Referring to the Interim National Chairman of ADC and former Senate President, David Mark, Wike said: “Ask yourself a question. Just ask yourself, I was Senate President for eight years, for example. I was unable to provide road to my local government, Otukpo and I would fly helicopter to go to Otukpo. ‘’Eight years. Now, he says he is going to rescue Nigeria. Which Nigeria are you rescuing after eight years as Senate President?”.

Wike also tackled the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi and his wife, Judith, saying “somebody was speaker for eight years, governor, eight years, minister, eight years. He didn’t know Nigerians were angry. It is just these two years he left office, you are saying Nigerians are angry.

‘’Why won’t they be angry when the eight years you spent as Minister of Transportation, you borrowed so much money from China, making us to be highly indebted. You had borrowed the future of Nigerians. You now say they are angry. Yes, they are angry with you. These are the same people who want to rescue Nigeria.

“So, somebody said his wife is an industrialist. So, you have to sponsor him to be president. As an industrialist, who stopped all the industries everywhere? Yet Nigerians are angry. May God bless them. May God forgive them because they don’t know what they are doing. Come and challenge us in Abuja, whether Abuja is working or not”, he added.