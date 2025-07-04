4 drown in Gombe flash flood

File: Flood

No fewer than four persons were drowned in floodwaters following the onset of the rainy season in Gombe State.

Read Also: Flood sweeps off 7-yr-old boy, properties in Niger

DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the Public Relations Officer, Gombe State Police Command, confirmed the incidents in a statement on Tuesday.

He said the command received reports of four incidents of drowning that occurred at Hayin kwarin-Misau; Bojude, Bajoga and Difa communities in Akko, Kwami, Funakaye and Yamaltu Deba Local Government Areas of the state.

He said the victims were children and teenagers, who drowned in rivers, erosion sites, and unprotected water channels.

“The Gombe State Police Command wishes to alert and sensitise members of the public on the need for heightened caution and vigilance around water bodies.

“This is in view of the rainy season, as cases of accidental drowning continue to pose a serious public safety concern,” he said.

He also advised residents of the state to adhere to the safety guidelines to prevent loss of lives.

“Avoid swimming in open or unregulated water bodies; rivers and erosion channels are not safe for swimming, especially during heavy rainfall when water currents may be unpredictable.

“Monitor children at all times; parents, guardians and school administrators are strongly advised to keep close watch over their children and students and prevent them from going outdoor while raining or wandering near water bodies.

“Avoid flooded areas; do not attempt to walk, drive, or swim through flooded zones as the depth and strength of the water may be misleading,” he said.

While urging the residents to report uncovered, dangerous erosion sites and drainage channels to the relevant authorities, Abdullahi reiterated commitment of the command to protect lives and property in the state.

Vanguard News