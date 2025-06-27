Flood sweeps off 7-yr-old boy, properties in Niger

File: Mokwa Railway Line, Niger State, after the Mokwa flood. Photos: Wole Mosadomi.

By Wole Mosadomi, MINNA

Less than one month after the devastating Mokwa flood that claimed over 200 lives and damaged valuables, another flood has occurred in Bida, headquarters of Bida Local Government Area of Niger state.

Also, this is less than two weeks after buildings, bridges and culverts were swept off in same town.

The latest flood occurred after a downpour that lasted for three hours in the morning on Thursday morning.

Seven-year-old Mohammed Mohammed of Nasarafu ward, who was sent to a neighbourhood immediately after the rain, was swept off by flood.

Efforts by passers by and neighbours to rescue him proved abortive, as nobody could risk jumping into the flood.

His father, Mohammed Usman, told newsmen that his son’s body was yet to be recovered.

He said: “The incident is an act of God. But my pain is that up to this moment, my son’s corpse is yet to be found.

“Immediately the rain stopped, the entire community embarked on a search-and-rescue mission, but unfortunately, we are yet to get the corpse,” Malam Usman lamented.

Recall that on Saturday 14th June, a similar flood occurred in Bida. It led to the collapse of some buildings, a bridge, culvert and some business premises.

Contacted, the spokesperson of the Niger State Emergency Management Agency, NSEMA, Hussaini Ibrahim, confirmed the incident, but did not give details.

He said: “The Agency is presently conducting an assessment of the incident. After the findings, the state government will respond accordingly.”

Vanguard News