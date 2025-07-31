Customs intercepts N96m petrol in Adamawa, condemns mob attack

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has condemned a violent mob attack on its operatives during an anti-smuggling operation in Adamawa.

It also announced the interception of petroleum products worth N95.7 million.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Mr Bashir Adeniyi, made this known at a press briefing on Thursday at the Customs Area Command in Yola.

Adeniyi, who was represented by the National Coordinator of Operation Whirlwind, Deputy Comptroller Hussain Ejibunu, said the incident occurred on July 16 during an intelligence-led operation targeting smugglers within Zone D.

“While on official duty in Adamawa, our officers were ambushed by violent mobs and smugglers who barricaded access roads using sticks, stones, and other harmful objects.

“What began as resistance to lawful enforcement escalated into a brutal and premeditated attack.

“Officers were physically assaulted, and one of our operational vehicles was doused with petrol in an attempt to set it, and our officers ablaze, ” he said.

He said in spite of efforts to de-escalate the situation, several officers sustained serious injuries while an official vehicle was vandalised.

Quoting Section 240 (3)(a) of the NCS Act 2023, Adeniyi warned that anyone who obstructs or assaults customs officers in the line of duty is liable to a fine of ₦5 million, a five-year prison term, or both.

“This violent aggression is a direct affront to the authority of the NCS and a threat to national security,” he said.

He appealed to residents of border communities to respect law enforcement personnel and refrain from obstructing official duties.

“These officers are not just uniforms. They are parents, spouses, and members of the community, working under challenging conditions to maintain peace and order,” he said.

Adeniyi said the NCS had launched a joint investigation with other security agencies to identify and prosecute those responsible for the attack.

He also called on traditional rulers, community leaders, and the public to support law enforcement efforts by reporting individuals involved in violent acts or smuggling.

Meanwhile, the NCS stated that operatives of Operation Whirlwind had intercepted petroleum products being smuggled through the Adamawa border over the past six weeks.

“A total of 2,276 jerricans of 25 litres each of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 19 jerricans of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), amounting to 69,375 litres, were seized,” Adeniyi said.

He added that two vehicles used in conveying the products were also impounded.

The seizures were made across various smuggling flashpoints, including Malabu, Belel axis, Girei Wuro Bokki, Gurin Fufore axis, Jamtari, Maiha, Jimeta Waterside, and the Mubi Sahuda axis.

He said the duty-paid value of the seized petroleum products and vehicles was N95,695,000.

“These products were carefully concealed and intended for illegal export to neighbouring countries. Their diversion causes significant revenue loss and worsens local fuel scarcity,” he said.

