2027: PDP’s boasts empty, mere illusion – APC

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has described the boasts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to unseat it in the 2027 general elections as empty and mere illusion.

The Lagos State APC Spokesman, Mr. Seye Oladejo, made this remark in a statement issued on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Oladejo was reacting to a recent claim by PDP that only the former ruling party had the “structure and strength” to unseat APC in the 2027 general elections.

He said that such ‘political daydreaming’ should ordinarily be dismissed as the routine rhetoric of an opposition party desperate to stay relevant.

Oladejo, however, added for the benefit of the public and in defence of facts over fiction, APC had found it necessary to set the record straight.

“PDP’s claim of possessing the structure and strength to defeat APC is both laughable and detached from the current political reality in Nigeria.

“What structure is the PDP referring to—the same disjointed, crisis-ridden, and fragmented formation that has failed to present a united front since 2015?

“Or the same “strength” that has led to serial losses at the polls, mass defections of key figures, and internal implosions across states?

“It is clear that the PDP is yet to recover from the political rejection it suffered over the past decade—a rejection rooted in its legacy of corruption, impunity, and squandered national opportunities.

“Nigerians have not forgotten the 16 years of PDP misrule that left our nation economically vulnerable, infrastructurally backward, and institutionally weakened,” he said.

The APC spokesperson said that in contrast, APC remained the most formidable political movement in Nigeria today, grounded in progressive ideals, national unity, and result-driven leadership.

“From Lagos to Borno, Rivers to Kano, APC’s policies and people-centric governance continue to win the trust and support of Nigerians at all levels,” he said.

Oladejo described the 2023 elections as a reaffirmation of APC’s national spread and deep grassroots connection.

“The same Nigerians who gave us their mandate then are witnesses to the significant strides being made by the President Bola Tinubu-led administration—particularly in economic reform, infrastructural renewal, digital transformation, and national security.

“While PDP continues to operate in the echo chambers of political nostalgia, APC is busy rebuilding Nigeria and expanding its reach.

“If PDP believes its press statements and internal wishful thinking can substitute for credible leadership, national cohesion, and visionary planning, then it clearly hasn’t learnt anything from its past electoral humiliations,” he added.

According to him, PDP should focus on resolving its internal crises rather than issuing ‘hollow statements’ about 2027.

“Nigeria deserves a credible opposition, not a party still chasing the shadow of its lost glory.

“Come 2027, APC will again present to Nigerians a record of achievements, a unity of purpose, and a future of promise—not the empty boasts and recycled faces of yesterday’s failures,” Oladejo said. (NAN)