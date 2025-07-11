2027: PDP won’t field Northerner for president — Bode George

Bode George

By Dickson Omobola

LAGOS — FORMER Deputy National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bode George, yesterday, disclosed that the party will not present a Northerner as its presidential candidate in the 2027 polls, saying any attempt to do so would be insulting to the founding fathers of the PDP.

George also expressed sadness over the defections rocking the party, accusing President Bola Tinubu of coercing PDP governors to join the All Progressives Congress, APC.

He described those leaving the PDP to form a coalition as rolling stones that gather no moss, saying they would be back to the PDP after failing to accomplish their goals.

He spoke at a meeting held by the Lagos State chapter of the PDP to celebrate what they described as the party’s restoration.

His words: “There is no chance that our party will have somebody from the North in 2027. That would be insulting to the founding fathers of the party, many of whom have passed to the great beyond. They (those going against the party’s zoning policy) are perpetually dancing on their (the founding fathers) graves because they are being insulted. The late Alex Ekwueme contested for the presidential ticket of the PDP but did not win. However, that did not cause him to collapse the party. That is what you call a God-fearing gentleman.”

“On those defecting from the PDP to form a coalition, he said: “I have some advice for all those who have broken away and are saying they are going into a coalition to defeat Bola Tinubu. In the meantime, I can tell you confidently that Bola Tinubu and his group are coercing our governors to join the APC. However, the power does not belong to him. People of this country, please open your eyes.

“With all these people running around, a rolling stone gathers no moss. They tried it before, but they ran back. What they are doing is like disowning their father’s house. Can you leave your father’s house because it is leaking, and go and stay at a tenant’s?”