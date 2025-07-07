2027: FG rattled, plotting to destabilise opposition – ADC alleges

By Luminous Jannamike, ABUJA

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has accused the Federal Government of orchestrating a plot to destabilise the growing opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections.

In a statement on Monday, the party alleged that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is using intimidation and coercion tactics to undermine the ADC’s growing momentum as a credible opposition force.

The statement, signed by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, the ADC’s Interim National Publicity Secretary and National Coalition Spokesperson, claimed that former state chairmen and key members of the party’s state executive committees in the North-East and North-West were summoned to a secret meeting with senior federal government officials.

According to the ADC, the meeting had no connection to national security or peacebuilding, but was rather intended to pressure the attendees into supporting a scheme against the opposition coalition.

“We have credible intelligence that the aim of this meeting is not for national security or peacebuilding. It is to intimidate, coerce, and if possible, co-opt these individuals into a fabricated scheme against the opposition coalition. This is not politics. This is sabotage,” Abdullahi said.

The ADC described these alleged actions as a direct assault on Nigeria’s multiparty democracy, warning that they could push the country towards a one-party state.

The party linked the reported plot to its recent political activities, specifically the Coalition Declaration on 1st July and the unveiling of the ADC as the coalition’s platform on 2nd July, which it says have unsettled the ruling party.

“The July 1st Coalition Declaration, and the July 2nd unveiling of the ADC, have clearly rattled the ruling party. It is now obvious that the Tinubu administration, having lost the trust of the Nigerian people, cannot withstand the pressure of a united and credible opposition. But rather than correct its ways, it has resorted to its old playbook of destabilising opposition parties,” the statement continued.

The ADC called on President Tinubu to demonstrate his democratic credentials by calling his appointees to order. It also cited the Jonathan administration’s tolerance of opposition, which allowed the APC to thrive and eventually win the presidency in 2015, as an example of democratic maturity.

“We call on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to take note of these sinister moves by some of his appointees and call them to order. The President needs to prove to Nigerians that he is indeed a democrat. He needs to remind his men that if the Goodluck Jonathan administration were as intolerant and as subversive of the opposition, the APC would not have come to power in 2015 and he would not have been a President today,” the party said.

The ADC reaffirmed its commitment to resisting any anti-democratic actions, saying the coalition movement is bigger than any individual or party.

“Let it be clear: the coalition movement is an idea whose time has come. This party belongs to every Nigerian who is tired of the lies, the manipulation, and the hardship. It belongs to every Nigerian who wants to restore decency, vision, and justice to governance. We would therefore not allow a handful of desperate men to turn Nigeria into a one-party dictatorship. And it would be our patriotic duty to resist it with every democratic means available to us,” the statement declared.

The ADC urged Nigerians to stay vigilant and resist any efforts to erode democratic values, emphasising that it stands as a movement for justice, decency, and transparent governance.

These allegations come amid rising political tensions, with the ADC positioning itself as a formidable opposition bloc ahead of the 2027 elections.