2027: Atiku, Sule Lamido David Mark in closed-door talks as political realignment looms

Atiku Abubakar

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – Prominent figures in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), including former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President David Mark, have begun high-level, closed-door talks in Abuja, raising the possibility of a major political realignment ahead of the 2027 general election.

The strategic meeting, currently taking place at the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, is part of ongoing consultations aimed at forming a strong coalition platform to challenge President Bola Tinubu’s expected re-election bid.

Presided over by David Mark, the meeting brought together several influential PDP stalwarts, including former National Chairman Prince Uche Secondus and former governors Sule Lamido (Jigawa), Liyel Imoke (Cross River), Babangida Aliyu (Niger), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (Osun), and Senator Abdul Ningi.

Also in attendance were former PDP National Women Leader Josephine Anenih, ex-National Organising Secretary Senator Austin Akobundu, former National Publicity Secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, and former National Youth Leader Abdullahi Maibasira.

According to sources at the venue, the discussions centred on whether PDP heavyweights would fully join the emerging coalition or retain their party membership while forming a broader electoral alliance.

The talks reflect growing internal tensions within the PDP, particularly over Atiku Abubakar’s possible bid for the presidency in 2027.

“Several members of the PDP are already in dialogue with key figures in the coalition. A formal announcement could come as early as tomorrow,” a source told Vanguard.

There is reported opposition to Atiku’s potential candidacy from within the party, with concerns that his emergence could strengthen the PDP’s chances of unseating Tinubu, an outcome some insiders fear may disrupt regional political arrangements.

A federal minister and a North East governor are said to be among those expressing reservations about Atiku, arguing that power should remain in the South until 2031 before returning to the North.

“It is increasingly clear that some factions are not comfortable with Atiku contesting again. Their fear is that he could win, which would mean a return to the North before the South completes its turn,” the source added.

Despite the rising opposition, Atiku remains resolute. However, the presence of several influential PDP figures at the meeting indicates that many are weighing the option of exiting the party alongside him.

“This is just the tip of the iceberg. Many others who are sympathetic to Atiku’s position couldn’t attend but are watching closely. This meeting may signal the beginning of a new political movement,” another insider noted.

As the country moves closer to the 2027 elections, this gathering represents a potentially decisive moment in Nigeria’s political trajectory. The outcome of these consultations could reshape the opposition landscape and redefine the race for the presidency.