2027: Obi vows one-term presidency, promises strong opposition, no defections

Peter Obi

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, has said he would serve only one term if elected president in 2027, reaffirming his commitment to the zoning arrangement that rotates power between Nigeria’s northern and southern regions.

Obi also pledged to strengthen Nigeria’s political system by ensuring vibrant opposition and discouraging the defection of elected officials from one party to another under his leadership.

He made this known during a Twitter Space hosted by Parallel Facts on Sunday.

His words: “If you take the arrangement which is, understandably, what you can call an unwritten agreement that power would go south and north, and if that arrangement is to be followed strictly, you would see that anybody, not just me, who happens to come from the south as president in 2027 must be ready to leave on the 28th of May (not 29th), 2031.

“I campaigned for zoning. I championed zoning in Anambra State. That is one of the reasons today some people feel we must deal with this man. I insisted on it, I maintained it and I followed it to the last letter, and till today, I still follow it religiously.”

Obi also vowed to uphold democratic principles by fostering a strong opposition and ending cross-party defections.

“My presidency will ensure there is a strong opposition in party politics. There will be no defection of elected officials to other parties when I am in charge,” he said.

“Imagine in this country, people are dying in Benue, Borno, [and other parts of the country], and our leaders are commissioning bus stops and holidaying.

Obi also distanced himself from any coalition formed solely for political power-sharing, stating that his interest lies in partnerships that deliver real change. “If the coalition is about sharing tickets and power for its sake, count me out. I’m not interested. I want a coalition that stops the killings in Borno, puts food on people’s tables, and gets our industries working,” he said.a