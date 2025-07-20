2025 SSSCE: Disregard report on purported cancellation, FG, WAEC tell public

By Adesina Wahab

By Adesina Wahab & Joseph Erunke

The Federal Ministry of Education, FME, and West African Examinations Council, WAEC, have called on the public to disregard the news making the round that this year’s Senior Secondary School Certificate Examinations, SSSCE, conducted by WAEC has been cancelled and the expected results nullified.



The FME, through the Director of Press and Public Relations, Folasade Boriowo, in a chat with Vanguard, described the statement as untrue.



” The SSSCE conducted recently by WAEC is not cancelled as it is being spread on social media. This is fake news and it should be disregarded. In fact, the Federal Ministry of Education is preparing a statement to be issued to the public. This response is coming shortly, “she said.



To this end, she called on the public to disregard the purported cancellation, noting that at no point did the government sit down to take such a decision.



Similarly, WAEC, through the Public Relations Officer, Moyo Adesina, issued a statement disproving the claimed cancellation.



“The attention of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Nigeria, has been drawn to a press statement alleging the cancellation of all the papers written during the just concluded WASSCE for School Candidates, 2025.



“According to the press statement dated Saturday, July 19th, 2025, being circulated on social media platforms, the Federal Ministry of Education in collaboration with WAEC had canceled the said examination due to widespread of examination malpractice, coordinated leakage of questions papers, and unauthorized digital dissemination of exam materials.



“The WAEC Management would like to state unequivocally that the spurious press statement being circulated did not emanate from the Council. The said examination has not been cancelled. Though the source of that information cannot be ascertained, the Council is certain that the false claim is being peddled by mischief-makers who are bent on bringing the Council to disrepute to cause confusion and panic among candidates who sat the examination. As a matter of fact, the Marking scripts for the said examination has just been concluded and results will be released on or before Thursday, August 4, 2025.



“The Council would like to use this opportunity to inform the general public and all stakeholders that all information from the Council are disseminated via our official and verified social media handles, as well as accredited media platforms across the country. In the same vein, all press releases are issued and signed by the Public Affairs Department of the Council on behalf of the Head of National Office.



“We therefore, urge our stakeholders and the general public to disregard the said publication.”

The fake report had quoted the ministry as taken the action in collaboration with the management of WAEC.



The false statement read, “The Federal Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), regrets to inform the general public, especially students, parents, and school administrators, of the immediate cancellation of the ongoing 2025 WAEC examinations across all states of the federation.

“This difficult but necessary decision follows escalating reports of widespread examination malpractice, coordinated leakages of question papers, and unauthorized digital dissemination of exam materials through social media and AI-enhanced cheating tools. Investigations by the National Academic Integrity Task Force revealed organized rings operating in multiple states, compromising the validity of the entire examination process, “ the reports had read.

The fake statement was signed by one Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Lawal, said to be Director-General, Federal Examinations Regulatory Board of the Federal Ministry of Education.