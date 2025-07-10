10 footballers who have died in car accident

The world of football is often filled with stories of triumph, skill, and passion. However, it also, at times, faces profound tragedy with some footballers losing their lives to tragic car accidents.

The sudden and untimely deaths of players, particularly in devastating car accidents, cast a long shadow over the sport, reminding us of the fragility of life.

These incidents leave fans, teammates, and families heartbroken, often cutting short careers and lives filled with immense promise and achievement.

Here, we remember ten footballers who tragically lost their lives in car accidents:

1. Diogo Jota and André Silva

In a deeply saddening and very recent event, Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother André Silva (also a footballer) died in a car accident in Spain on July 3, 2025. This news has sent shockwaves through the football community, marking a tragic loss for both families and clubs.

2. Jose Antonio Reyes

The former Arsenal, Real Madrid, and Sevilla forward died in a car crash in June 2019 at the age of 35. Reyes was a gifted winger known for his pace and technical ability, and his death was met with widespread grief across European football.

3. Freddy Rincón

The Colombian football legend, known for his powerful presence in midfield for clubs like Real Madrid and Corinthians, passed away in April 2022 after being involved in a car accident. Rincón was a key figure in the golden generation of Colombian football.

4. Juanito (Juan Gómez González)

A true Real Madrid icon, Juanito died in a car crash in April 1992 at the age of 37, after retiring from professional football. He remains one of the club’s most revered figures, remembered for his fiery spirit and dedication.

5. Laurie Cunningham

The groundbreaking English winger, who made history as one of the first black players to represent England at senior level and also played for Real Madrid and Manchester United, died in a car accident in Spain in July 1989. His career was tragically cut short at just 33.

6. Rommel Fernández

The Panamanian striker, who enjoyed a successful career in the Spanish league for clubs like Valencia and Albacete, died in a car crash in May 1993 at the young age of 27. He was a beloved figure in Panamanian football.

7. Georgy Asparuhov

One of Bulgaria’s most legendary footballers and a national hero, Asparuhov died in a car accident in June 1971 at the age of 28, along with his teammate Nikola Kotkov. Their deaths were a profound loss for Bulgarian football.

8. Peter Houseman

An English striker known for his time with Chelsea, he died in a car accident in 1977. His passing was a sad moment for the club and its fans.

9. Marino Klinger

A Colombian footballer who played for prominent clubs like Millonarios and Independiente Santa Fe, he died in a drowning accident involving his car in May 1975.

10. Heraldo Bezerra

A Brazilian footballer who had a significant career in Argentina and Spain, notably for Atlético de Madrid, he died in a car accident in 1977.

Vanguard News