The global football community is united in grief following the devastating news of Diogo Jota’s passing.

The Liverpool and Portugal forward, 28 years old, died this morning in a car accident in Spain.

His untimely death has cast a somber shadow over the sport, coming just weeks after a period of immense personal joy and professional triumph that showcased his burgeoning talent and cherished connections.

Jota’s recent life was marked by a series of significant milestones that underscored his growing stature in both club and international football.

5 Major Recent Milestones for Jota

UEFA Nations League Final Win

Just weeks before his passing, in early June 2025, Jota was a pivotal member of the Portugal squad that triumphed in the UEFA Nations League, beating Spain in the final. This marked a significant international achievement for the talented forward.

Premier League Champion

In April 2025, Jota played a crucial role in Liverpool’s Premier League title victory. His contributions were vital in securing the coveted domestic league title for the Reds.

100th Liverpool Start Milestone

In late 2024 (specifically, October 5, 2024), Jota marked his 100th start for Liverpool across all competitions. He celebrated this milestone by scoring a goal against Crystal Palace, highlighting his consistent impact for the club.

Marriage to Rute Cardoso

On June 22, 2025, just ten days before his tragic death, Diogo Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso. This publicly celebrated event was a joyful personal milestone, shared with their three children.

Continues Playing and Streaming (FIFA eSports)

Jota remained highly active both on the football pitch and in the world of competitive gaming. He was known for his elite FIFA (now EA FC) skills, even achieving a world No. 1 ranking, and ran his own esports organization, Luna Galaxy. His engagement in streaming provided a unique connection with fans and showcased his diverse talents beyond professional football.

Vanguard News