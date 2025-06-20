Yahaya Bello is like a father to me; I’ll never betray him – Gov Ododo

Gov Usman Ododo and Yahaya Bello.

Governor Usman Ododo of Kogi State has said his predecessor, Yahaya Bello, is like a father to him, saying he can never betray him.

Ododo said he was not born with a silver spoon, but God used Bello to elevate him.

The governor said this on Friday after a courtesy visit to Abdullahi Ganduje, the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and members of the national working committee (NWC) at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Ododo, while pledging his loyalty to Bello, thanked the former governor for his role in his political ascent.

He said, “Any river that forgets its source will soon dry up. My boss, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, is like a father to me. I was not born with a silver spoon.”

“Where he picked me from and how God used him to elevate me remain fresh in my memory. I will never forget where I came from.

“I will not and cannot betray him. When you see a child angry with his father, such a child is no longer truly one. I’m not that kind of person.”

Ododo also appealed to his supporters to plead on his behalf should they perceive any tension between him and Bello.

“If he gets angry with me as a father, please, if you observe or you get a feel that my boss is angry with me, just go and plead with him on my behalf. But as far as I’m concerned, he’s a leader. I can never, and will never betray him,” he said.

