Why we back Gabam’s suspension — SDP state chairmen

Shehu Gabam SDP Chairman

… insist no crisis in party

State chairmen of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) have declared full support for the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam, along with two other top officials, saying the move was a necessary step to restore accountability, transparency and internal democracy in the party.

Addressing newsmen in Abuja, the Forum of SDP State Chairmen debunked reports of a crisis within the party, insisting that the ongoing events reflect a determined effort to cleanse the party of corruption and reinforce its democratic ethos.

“We want to clarify to the public that there is no crisis within the party. The SDP is committed to building a strong internal democracy and presenting ourselves as a credible alternative, hence the need to cleanse ourselves from within lest we be guilty of hypocrisy”, the forum stated in a joint address.

They described his suspension as long overdue and in line with the wishes of party members at the grassroots.

The forum accused the suspended National Chairman of running the party like a personal fiefdom. “No state chapter has received any funds from the money raised,” they said. “Whenever we inquire about our dues, we encounter threats of removal or suspension. Monkey dey work, baboon dey chop.”

According to them, the suspension followed due procedure as provided in the party’s constitution. “We call for an immediate investigation into all allegations in a transparent, honest and fair manner,” they said, offering to nominate a state chairman to serve on the Disciplinary Investigation Panel.

They further condemned what they described as the “autocratic leadership style” of Gabam, accusing him of failing to call a single National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting since he assumed office.

“More importantly, this message must go to all and sundry: when money is donated or contributed to the party, it is for the development of the party, not for an individual to appropriate as personal resources,” the statement said.

\

The forum also urged the current acting leadership of the party to convene a NEC meeting immediately and allow the investigative panel a free hand to work.

Calling on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to meddle in the internal affairs of the party, the state leaders warned against any action that could ferment “the yeast of instability” or advantage the ruling party.

“The public impression that INEC has shown a tendency to dabble into the internal affairs of political parties… should not be extended to the SDP,” they warned.

Insisting that the party must lead by example if it seeks to be the “credible alternative” for Nigerians, the forum stated: “We cannot be a party of embezzlement, fraud, forgeries, graft, grand theft and other criminality whilst still laying claim to being the champion of the masses.”