Foreign

June 24, 2025

We’ve ‘refrained’ from further strikes on Iran after Trump call, says Israel

Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu

Israel “refrained” from further strikes on Iran on Tuesday after a call between US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Netanyahu’s office announced.

Trump had angrily accused both Iran and Israel of violating the ceasefire he had announced late on Monday but hours later he posted that it was now in effect.

“Following President Trump’s conversation with Prime Minister Netanyahu, Israel refrained from further strikes,” a statement said.

