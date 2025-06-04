We are not strangers in our land, say FCT natives

…Reject Forced Relocation, Demand Justice and Full Integration

By Gift Chapi-Odekina | Abuja

Indigenous people of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have firmly rejected the Federal Capital Territory Administration’s (FCTA) longstanding relocation policy, describing it as a violation of their human rights and a betrayal of constitutional promises.

At a public hearing organized on Tuesday by the House of Representatives Committee on Area Councils and Ancillary Matters, the natives called for an immediate end to decades of displacement and marginalization. They advocated instead for a development model that prioritizes integration, respect, and equity over forced evictions in the name of modernization.

“We are not strangers in our land,” declared Hon. Bala Iya, representing the Kpaduma community. “Farmlands have been seized without compensation. Our livelihoods, cultural identity, and spiritual connection to this land have been violated.”

The hearing, held at the National Assembly Complex in Abuja, featured impassioned testimonies from traditional rulers, community leaders, civil society organizations, and lawmakers. The unified message: justice and integration for the FCT’s original inhabitants are long overdue.

Declaring the hearing open, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas—represented by Hon. Joe Oke Onuakalusi—urged all stakeholders to speak openly, assuring them that their contributions would guide legislative reforms.

“This hearing is a critical step toward promoting national unity and upholding the brotherhood enshrined in Nigeria’s constitution and national anthem,” Abbas stated.

He acknowledged the unresolved issue of integration for FCT natives, emphasizing that the matter goes beyond Abuja and reflects broader national concerns about justice, equity, and the treatment of indigenous populations across Nigeria.

Committee Chairman, Hon. Fredrick Agbedi, said the hearing was convened due to growing concerns over forced resettlement, unclear land ownership rights, and the status of citizenship for FCT natives.

“The FCT is meant to be a symbol of unity and national ideals,” he said. “But its development has come at a cost—displacing indigenous communities, creating tensions over land rights, and excluding the original inhabitants from the benefits of the capital’s growth.”

Traditional rulers echoed these sentiments. The Sepeyi of Garki, Chief Usman Nga Kupi, speaking on behalf of the Ona of Abaji, highlighted the historical sacrifices made by FCT natives.

“Our people gave up their ancestral lands for national development. Yet today, they are treated as outsiders and squatters,” he said.

The Original Inhabitant Development Association of Abuja also weighed in, represented by Giwa Bamaiyi on behalf of President Pastor Danladi Jeji. The group called for the creation of a National Commission for Indigenous Peoples and constitutional amendments to secure the rights of original inhabitants.

“The time has come for a new deal for FCT natives,” Bamaiyi stated. “We demand equal rights—not charity. We want full integration, not token compensation.”

In response, the Director of Resettlement and Compensation at the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), TPL Nasiru Suleiman, requested additional time to submit the agency’s official memorandum. The committee granted a two-week extension.

Lawmakers assured that all submissions would be reviewed carefully. “This 10th House is committed to finding legislative solutions that reflect the collective aspirations of our people,” Abbas concluded.