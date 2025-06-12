Vishwash Kumar: ‘Bodies around me,’ survivor of Air Indian crash narrates experience

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who survived the Air Indian crash involving over 200 passengers, has narrated what happened and how he survived.

Recall that London-bound passenger plane crashed on Thursday in India’s western city of Ahmedabad with over 242 on board.

The Gatwick-bound Air India flight – a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner – with 242 people, including crew members, took off at 1.39 pm and crashed within minutes.

The only survivor so far, Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, said the disaster happened about 30 seconds into the flight.

As relatives of passengers in the ill-fated flight searched look for their loved ones at the Civil Hospital, Asarwa in Ahmedabad, on a bed in the general ward lies 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, who said he survived the deadly crash, reports Hindustan Times.

Vishwash Kumar said: “Thirty seconds after take-off, there was a loud noise and then the plane crashed. It all happened so quickly.

“When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital.”

Vishwash, a British national, was in India for a few days to visit his family and was going back to the UK along with his brother, Ajay Kumar Ramesh (45).

Recent reports have put the death toll from India airplane crash rises at 260.

