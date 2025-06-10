VIDEO: Tinubu returns to Abuja after Eid holidays in Lagos

President Bola Tinubu returns to Abuja after sallah holiday in Lagos.

President Bola Tinubu has returned to Abuja after his Sallah holidays in Lagos.

The President arrived in Lagos on Tuesday, May 27, for the 50th anniversary of the Economic Community of West African States.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu heads back to Abuja from Lagos after the Eid Holidays in lagos. He was accompanied to the airport by H.E @jidesanwoolu, the Executive Governor of Lagos. pic.twitter.com/6xPVFJwMEv — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) June 10, 2025

In a video shared by the Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Mr. Dada Olusegun, the President, was seen with Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu en route to the airport.

The accompanying caption read: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu heads back to Abuja from Lagos after the Eid Holidays in lagos. He was accompanied to the airport by H.E Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Executive Governor of Lagos.”

Vanguard News