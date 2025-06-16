US issues ‘do not travel’ alert for Israel

The US State Department warned Americans on Monday not to travel to Israel, warning that terrorist groups were plotting possible attacks and could target tourist locations “with little or no warning.”

“The security situation in Israel, including Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, is unpredictable… as security incidents, including mortar and rocket fire and armed UAV intrusions and missiles, can take place without warning,” the department also said in an advisory that escalated its advice of “reconsider travel” from last week.