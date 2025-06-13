Uncle Sam at 90 deserves commendation for media devt in Nigeria —Sanwo-Olu

Sam Amuka

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

LAGOS—GOVERNOR Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, yesterday,, congratulated the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka Pemu, on his 90th birthday, saying he deserves commendation for his roles in the development of the pen profession in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described Amuka as one of the celebrated journalists, columnists, editors and publishers in the Nigerian media industry.

He said Amuka Pemu, who clocks 90 today deserves all the commendation for the numerous roles he has played in the development and growth of the pen profession as well as his positive contributions towards job creation and economic empowerment of thousands of journalists in Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu said: “On behalf of the people and government of Lagos State, I extend heartfelt congratulations to the Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers and elder statesman, Sam Amuka Pemu, on his 90th birthday.

“Uncle Sam, as he is fondly called, is the oldest practicing media professional in Nigeria today. As Publisher of one of the most circulated and respected newspapers in Nigeria, he has made invaluable contributions to the growth and development of the media industry in the country.

“Sam Amuka Pemu, as Editor of Daily Times of Nigeria, co-founder of The Punch and founder of Vanguard, has created employment opportunities and provided mentorship for numerous journalists, writers, columnists and editors across the country.”

“On this special occasion of Sam Amuka Pemu, I join his family, friends and associates, particularly the Newspapers Proprietors’ Association of Nigeria, NPAN, and management and staff of Vanguard Newspapers, in celebrating an icon, a leading light in Nigerian journalism and elder statesman.”