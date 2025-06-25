Ubani to Judiciary: Reform now or perish

Dr. Monday Ubani

By Henry Ojelu

ASABA — Human rights lawyer and former Vice President of the Nigerian Bar Association, NBA, Dr. Monday Ubani, SAN, has issued a stark warning to Nigeria’s judiciary, declaring that it must reform immediately or risk total collapse under the weight of political interference and internal decay.

Delivering a keynote address at the NBA Aba Branch Law Week, Ubani described the current state of the judiciary as dire, lamenting the erosion of public confidence and the dangerous perception that justice is no longer blind but for sale.

“The Nigerian judiciary is wobbling and public trust is fading fast,” he said.

Ubani proposed urgent reforms to restore the dignity, efficiency, and independence of the justice system.

Central to his recommendations was the establishment of fast-track courts to handle specific matters with speed and efficiency.

He also called for the mainstreaming of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) processes, which he said would reduce the overwhelming caseloads that delay justice in conventional courts.

“Justice delayed is justice denied,” he reminded his audience, insisting that the system must evolve to meet the needs of a modern, dynamic society.

Ubani also stressed the urgent need to digitize all aspects of judicial processes. “We cannot be operating a 21st-century democracy with 20th-century judicial tools,” he argued.

Full digital integration, he said, will not only improve efficiency but also ensure transparency and public access to court proceedings.

On the critical issue of judicial appointments, Ubani decried the lingering influence of politics and favoritism in the selection of judges.

He advocated for a strictly merit-based system that prioritizes competence, integrity, and independence, warning that the quality of the Bench is directly tied to the strength of the nation’s democracy.

He further emphasized the need for continuous training of judicial officers in new and emerging areas of law.

According to him, modern legal challenges — from cybercrime to environmental degradation and artificial intelligence — demand a judiciary that is both knowledgeable and forward-looking.

“Our judges must be equipped to interpret and apply the law in rapidly evolving areas,” he said.

Ubani also addressed the persistent failure to implement financial autonomy for the judiciary and called for the full enforcement of Executive Order 10 of 2019, which mandates financial independence for state judiciaries.

“Policy declarations are not enough. Until the judiciary controls its own purse, it will never be truly independent,” he said.

In a strong call for openness and public engagement, he urged the judiciary to publish judgments promptly and begin live-streaming high-profile cases.

He said transparency is key to winning back public trust and removing the mystery surrounding judicial outcomes. “Let the people see justice being done, not wonder if it’s being traded behind closed doors,” he said.