Troops kill another Boko Haram kingpin, others in Yobe

By Ndahi Marama

The troops of Operation HADIN KAI (OPHK), in a renewed offensive against the Boko Haram terrorists, with close air support from the Air Component, have neutralized another Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists’ kingpin Malam Jidda, in Ngazalgana Gujba LGA of Borno State.

Several other terrorists in the Timbuktu Triangle were also killed.

This was disclosed by the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation HADIN KAI, Captain Reuben Kovangiya in a statement on Monday.

“The terrorists’ commander, who is said to be the Ameer of Ngorgore and Malumti villages, met his waterloo alongside other terrorists, during a coordinated ground and air operations launched by OPHK on 9 June 2025.

“During the operations in Ngazalgana, troops came in contact with the terrorists, subduing them with superior firepower, resulting in the killing of Malam Jidda, while others fled with gunshot wounds. Troops also while on a snap ambush from another front into the Timbuktu Triangle, came in contact with the terrorists, engaging them with heavy fire. Resultantly, several terrorists were neutralized during the encounter.

“Relatedly, continued exploitation of Mallamfatori general area, in Abadam Local Government, where troops recently neutralized several terrorists, have led to the discovery of other neutralized bodies of terrorists, and recovery of assorted arms and equipment.

“Items recovered during the coordinated offensives include; AK-47 Rifles, terrorists’ Motorcycles, large quantity of ammunition, Ak – 47 rifle magazines, Rocket Propelled Gun tubes, Hand Grenades, hand held radios and other sundry items.

“These renewed offensives, underscore the effectiveness of the ongoing counter-insurgency efforts by Operation HADIN KAI backed by an efficient Air Component, while remaining committed to its operational objectives, to ensure the complete defeat of Boko Haram/ISWAP and the restoration of peace and security in the North-East region”. The statement said.

Vanguard News