Tragedy in Sokoto: Windstorms ravage communities, claim lives, leave thousands homeless

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

A powerful windstorm that swept through Gwadabawa and Kware Local Government Areas of Sokoto State has left a trail of devastation, claiming five lives, injuring dozens, and displacing thousands of residents.

The disaster, which struck earlier in the week, was followed by a joint assessment visit on Saturday by officials from the Sokoto State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

Preliminary reports revealed that over 1,400 homes were damaged across both local government areas, with critical public infrastructure—such as schools and government buildings—also affected.

Gwadabawa LGA recorded the most severe impact, with 878 houses either completely or partially destroyed. A total of 1,306 households were affected, displacing an estimated 7,836 people. Eleven people sustained injuries, while five residents lost their lives in the Marabawa community. Among the deceased were two young children—an 18-month-old and a 3-year-old—belonging to a local resident, Mansur Salihu Talhi.

Members of the assessment team included DPM Shehu Muhammad, Councillor for Gidan-Kaya Ward Hon. Siba Sodangi, community elder Adamu Abdullahi Talhi, and SEMA Desk Officer Nafi’u Bello.

In Kware LGA, the storm destroyed 523 homes, affecting 1,403 households and injuring 18 people—several of whom are in need of urgent medical care. The storm also caused significant damage to educational infrastructure, notably Government Secondary School Kware, where fences and classroom buildings were severely impacted.

The Kofar-Barga area was among the hardest hit, with resident Ahmad Abbas losing his entire home. In the 30-Quarters section of Kware, around 100 houses suffered varying levels of damage.

SEMA confirmed that documentation of affected households is ongoing, with data being compiled for submission to both state and federal authorities.

“This information will support timely humanitarian assistance for victims of the disaster,” the agency noted.

As residents continue to grapple with the aftermath, local efforts are underway to support displaced families, pending government intervention.