Tottenham winger Manor Solomon, wife stranded in Israel after wedding ceremony

Tottenham forward Manor Solomon and his new wife, Dana Voshina, are reportedly stranded in Israel after returning home for their wedding, as flights remain grounded amid escalating conflict with Iran.

The couple, who wed last week at Kahi Events Resort in Israel, shared joyful photos on social media. But following two nights of missile and drone attacks from Iran, Israel’s airspace has been shut to all civilian flights.

According to The Sun, evacuation is currently impossible. The UK Foreign Office has advised against all travel to Israel and warned that road links may also be disrupted.

Manor Solomon, who spent last season on loan at Leeds United and helped them win the Championship title, had previously been evacuated from Ukraine in 2022 when he played for Shakhtar Donetsk.

The conflict has also affected Iranian striker Mehdi Taremi, who remains in Tehran after traveling home to receive a national award.

Tensions have surged globally, with Iranian General Mohsen Rezaee claiming Pakistan would retaliate with nuclear force if Israel uses nuclear weapons against Iran.

Pakistan’s defense minister has since denied this.

Solomon recently featured in Israel’s World Cup qualifiers and signed permanently with Tottenham in 2023.

Vanguard News