Inter Milan striker Taremi stranded in Iran, to miss Club World Cup

Inter Milan striker Mehdi Taremi will miss the Club World Cup in the United States after being unable to leave Tehran amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

Taremi was scheduled to fly out on Saturday to join his Inter teammates in Los Angeles but was grounded after all flights from Iranian airports were suspended in the wake of recent military exchanges between the two countries.

The 32-year-old Iran international had just scored in Iran’s World Cup qualifying win over North Korea in Tehran on Tuesday.

As a result of the travel disruption, Taremi will not feature in Inter’s opening match against Monterrey on Wednesday.

Italian media also report that the striker is unlikely to play any part in the tournament, even if Iranian airspace reopens.

Taremi signed for Inter Milan from Porto last year.

