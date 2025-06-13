Top 5 hardest Schengen countries to get visa

Planning a European getaway in 2025? You might want to double-check which countries are the toughest on visa approvals, especially if you’re from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Russia, China, Egypt or Morocco as data shows applicants from these countries were hit hardest.

Fresh visa statistics from 2024 reveal that not all Schengen nations are equally welcoming. Some have far higher rejection rates and stricter application reviews.

Here’s a rundown of the top five countries where getting that visa stamp might be harder than you think:

1. Malta – Refusal Rate: 38.5%

Malta may be a sun-soaked island paradise, but it’s no breeze when it comes to visas.

In 2024, the country received 45,578 Schengen visa applications and denied 16,905 of them.

Why it’s tough:

Limited embassy staff

Extra-tight document scrutiny

Slow processing

Even small mistakes in paperwork can lead to a swift rejection.

2. Estonia – Refusal Rate: 27.2%

This Baltic nation has a tech-forward image, but a conservative visa policy.

First-time applicants, especially from India, Egypt, and the UAE, faced particular challenges.

Why it’s tough:

Thorough vetting of your travel history

Heavy focus on financial stability and proof of return

Extra caution with solo travellers

3. Belgium – Refusal Rate: 24.6%

As the political heart of Europe, Belgium attracts tons of visitors and denies many too.

More than 60,000 applications were turned down in 2024.

Why it’s tough:

Common issues with incomplete documentation

Vague travel purposes trigger rejections

High volume, high scrutiny

4. Slovenia – Refusal Rate: 24.5%

Though it processes fewer visas overall, Slovenia still racks up a high rejection rate.

About 4,400 applications were refused last year.

Why it’s tough:

Missing or insufficient travel insurance

Incomplete bookings

Unclear travel itineraries

5. Sweden – Refusal Rate: 24%

Sweden wants to see strong ties to your home country—and it’s not afraid to say no.

In 2024, 44,576 applications were denied.

Why it’s tough:

High scrutiny of applicants from politically or economically unstable regions

Strict review of employment, family and financial links at home

Honourable Mention: Denmark – Refusal Rate: 23.7%

With over 31,000 denials, Denmark narrowly missed the top five—but remains a challenging destination.

Why it’s tough:

Intense verification of travel intent

Harsh penalties for fake or inconsistent documentation

If you’re planning to apply for a Schengen visa in 2025, double-check your documents, be honest and thorough.

Source: Euroweekly