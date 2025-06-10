Top 10 countries with easiest visa for Nigerians

By Adegboyega Adeleye

It is not a hidden fact that Nigerian passport holders face some of the strictest visa requirements globally. This is because of the demand of many countries which includes lengthy processing time, proof of funds and extensive documentation.

The factors that determine and influence the ease of obtaining visa for Nigerians include visa type, individual circumstances and current policies. Most people face challenges such as high embassy fees, limited appointment availability, strict financial requirements, and bias against Nigerian passport holders in some regions.

This article will explore 10 countries in the world where securing a visa is generally easier for Nigerians, particularly for those who present genuine intentions and complete documentation.

1. Singapore

If you want to visit Singapore stress-free, you can book a packaged holiday. Qatar Airways via Dubai is the best flight option for this trip.

The Easy visa with travel package to Singapore is valid up to 90 days and a travel trip you should know is that proof of onward travel and accommodation may be requested.

The country is a tourist destination best known for urban explorers and foodies.

2. Mauritius

The visa to Mauritius is free for 90 days for tourists on arrival. The African nation combines African, Indian, and French influences in a stunning island setting. Notably, the visa-free access makes the destination a very attractive alternative to Seychelles with more affordable options.

The country is a tourist attraction best for beach holidays, luxury travel, and Indian Ocean exploration.

3. Hong Kong

Hong Kong offers Nigerians an eVisa, which means there are no associated costs of travel to apply for it. However, it can be a bit discouraging based on the fact that it takes a long time to obtain. So, you are urged to apply early.

The duration of the eVisa is determined by Hong Kong Immigration. Hong Kong is best for extended layovers and Pacific island exploration.

4. Benin Republic

Next door to Nigeria, Benin Republic is a visa-free entry destination for Nigerians.

It is a very affordable destination, even a short drive from Lagos is possible. Benin Republic is best for weekend trips, cultural exploration, and historical tourism.

5. Maldives

The Maldives represent the tropical luxury experience. Although it is an expensive option and luxury destination, the visa-free access is a huge win for tourists and fun lovers. The trip can be done on a budget when staying on local islands. Maldives offers a free 30-day tourist visa on arrival.

6. Malaysia

Malaysia is another country that offers eVisas to Nigerian citizens. However, some applications may require an NDLEA certificate but a good travel history outside the continent could serve as a replacement for the certificate.

The eVisa to Malaysia is available online and processed within 5-7 days.

7. Rwanda

Rwanda is not only a visa-free destination for Nigerians, but it is also one of the best budget-friendly travel destinations on the African continent.

The country is a visa-free destination for Nigerians and African Union member states. Rwanda is a popular destination known for its first-time solo and leisure-seeking travellers.

8. Seychelles

Seychelles is one of the countries with the most accessible visa regimes for Nigerians, although it can sometimes be challenging for Nigerians.

It offers a free 30-day visitor’s permit on arrival. The country is a relatively expensive destination, but the visa-free access helps to save money upfront.

9. Kenya

Kenya’s Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) is one of the easiest visas for Nigerian citizens to obtain. The ETA is available online and processed within 2-7 days. It is advisable to apply for the ETA at least one week before travel.

10. Ghana

Ghana is also a next-door nation to Nigeria and no visa is required for Nigerians for up to 90 days.

The country is a good destination to explore as it is renowned for business networking, affordable gateways and cultural exploration.