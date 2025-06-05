5 countries that offer Nigerians five-year multiple-entry visas

For Nigerian travellers seeking flexibility and convenience, obtaining a five-year multiple-entry visa can significantly ease international travel. Such visas allow multiple entries into a country over five years, reducing the need for frequent reapplications.

Here are five countries that offer Nigerians this privilege:

1. United States

The United States grants Nigerian citizens a B1/B2 visa valid for up to five years. This visa permits multiple entries for business or tourism purposes, with each stay typically limited to six months. The visa’s validity and duration of stay are determined by US immigration authorities at the port of entry.

2. Schengen Area Countries

Nigerian travellers with a strong visa history may be eligible for a five-year multiple-entry Schengen visa. This visa allows visits to any of the 29 Schengen countries, provided that the traveller does not exceed 90 days within any 180 days. Eligibility often requires previous possession of a multiple-entry Schengen visa and a history of compliance with visa regulations.

3. South Africa

In a move to strengthen bilateral relations, South Africa has introduced a five-year multiple-entry visa for qualified Nigerian businesspeople and tourists. This visa aims to facilitate easier travel between the two nations and promote economic cooperation. Notably, the application process has been simplified, allowing eligible Nigerians to apply without submitting their passports.

4. United Arab Emirates (UAE)

The UAE offers a five-year multiple-entry tourist visa to citizens of all countries, including Nigeria. To qualify, applicants must provide a passport valid for at least six months, a recent passport-sized photograph, valid medical insurance for the UAE, and a bank statement showing a minimum balance of $4,000 over the last six months. This visa allows multiple entries, with each stay not exceeding 90 days.

5. Kenya

While Kenya’s standard eVisa is short-term, it issues long-term multiple-entry visas, including five-year options, upon request and proper justification. These are often given to frequent travellers, business people, or those with family or project commitments in the country. Applications can be made through the Kenyan eVisa portal or directly through immigration services.