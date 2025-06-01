Top 10 countries in Africa with the best pension payment

Africa is the fastest ageing continent in the world. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) predicts that by 2050, more than two billion people globally will be aged 60 or older — a significant portion of whom will live in Africa.

This growing elder population puts increasing strain on social welfare systems that often have limited resources.

Despite these challenges, several African nations have established pension systems that provide meaningful support to their senior citizens.

Below is ranking of the countries offering the best pension payments, based on monthly pension amounts, system sustainability, and eligibility criteria, per TheSouthAfrican.

The Top 10 African Countries with the Best Pension Payments

1. Zambia

Monthly Pension: $215 (about R3,830)

Zambia offers a comprehensive social security system with a strong legal framework and multiple pension tiers. The pension is means and asset tested and requires beneficiaries to be 60 years or older and citizens.

2. South Africa

Monthly Pension: $120 (about R2,210)

South Africa’s Social Security Agency (SASSA) pension is one of the continent’s most developed, providing monthly grants to low-income seniors aged 60 and above. It operates under a strong legislative framework and multiple pension tiers.

3. Mauritius

Monthly Pension: $118 (about R2,157)

Mauritius has a robust pension scheme primarily serving public sector employees, backed by stable economic management. The scheme features partial means testing and limited asset testing.

4. Botswana

Monthly Pension: $90 (about R1,630)

Botswana’s pension system covers mainly government employees, supported by a stable economy. Partial means testing and limited asset testing apply.

5. Namibia

Monthly Pension: $80 (about R1,450)

Namibia provides a well-structured pension system for the public sector, offering good legal protections to retirees. Pensions are means tested with minimal asset testing.

6. Morocco

Monthly Pension: $70 (about R1,270)

Morocco’s pension system covers both public and private sector workers and includes means testing with limited asset testing.

7. Tunisia

Monthly Pension: $60 (about R1,087)

Tunisia offers a comprehensive social security system with relatively high coverage for a North African country, including means and moderate asset testing.

8. Algeria

Monthly Pension: $55 (about R997)

Algeria’s state-managed pension system benefits from significant oil revenues. The system is partially means tested and has minimal asset testing.

9. Egypt

Monthly Pension: $50 (about R906)

Egypt maintains multiple pension schemes but faces challenges with economic volatility. Its pensions are means tested with limited asset testing.

10. Kenya

Monthly Pension: $40 (about R725)

Kenya is actively reforming its public service pension system to improve sustainability. The scheme includes means testing and minimal asset testing.

Vanguard News